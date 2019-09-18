Comparing of Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

We are comparing Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 2.83 N/A 0.10 19.61 Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 184.60 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Interlink Electronics Inc. and Nam Tai Property Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Interlink Electronics Inc. and Nam Tai Property Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3% Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Interlink Electronics Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. From a competition point of view, Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interlink Electronics Inc. are 12.9 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor Nam Tai Property Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Interlink Electronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Nam Tai Property Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 83.87% are Interlink Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76% Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85%

For the past year Interlink Electronics Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while Nam Tai Property Inc. has 23.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Interlink Electronics Inc. beats Nam Tai Property Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.