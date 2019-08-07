Comparing of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
8.8% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|0.00%
|-30.10%
|10.80%
|Industry Average
|4.58%
|41.45%
|5.68%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|N/A
|64
|36.92
|Industry Average
|167.88M
|3.67B
|68.25
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.44
|2.75
|2.66
As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 10.25%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|-0.13%
|2.75%
|4.89%
|19.57%
|12.19%
|28.06%
|Industry Average
|1.50%
|1.57%
|3.41%
|13.40%
|10.86%
|20.89%
For the past year InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was more bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC are 1 and 1. Competitively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s competitors have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.
Risk and Volatility
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s peers’ beta is 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC does not pay a dividend.
Summary
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
