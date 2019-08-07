Comparing of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0.00% -30.10% 10.80% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group PLC N/A 64 36.92 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.44 2.75 2.66

As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 10.25%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterContinental Hotels Group PLC -0.13% 2.75% 4.89% 19.57% 12.19% 28.06% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC are 1 and 1. Competitively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s competitors have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Risk and Volatility

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s peers’ beta is 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.