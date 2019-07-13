Comparing of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.57 N/A -10.75 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.42 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 128.50% at a $159.29 consensus target price. Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.25, with potential upside of 460.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.