Comparing of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Since Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 9.56 N/A -10.75 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $159.87, with potential upside of 149.80%. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 194.99%. The results provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 90.8% respectively. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.