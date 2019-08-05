Comparing of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Since Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 9.74 N/A -10.75 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.84 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$160.2 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 172.96%. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 113.04% and its average target price is $33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 84.6% respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.