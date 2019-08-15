Comparing of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We are contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 91 9.66 N/A -10.75 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.48 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 147.32% and an $159.87 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 64.59% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 84.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.