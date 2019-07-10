Comparing of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We are contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 13.24 N/A -10.75 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $159.29, with potential upside of 99.69%. Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 35.55%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.