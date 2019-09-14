Comparing of Intelsat S.A. (I) and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Both Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Communication Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat S.A. 20 1.53 N/A -4.80 0.00 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 57 5.22 N/A 0.68 92.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intelsat S.A. and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat S.A. 0.00% 16.4% -5.3% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.5% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat S.A.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intelsat S.A. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intelsat S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Intelsat S.A. and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.52% for Intelsat S.A. with average price target of $24.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.3% of Intelsat S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.5% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 45.13% of Intelsat S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelsat S.A. 5.16% 14.57% 8.69% -3.25% 10.12% 5.84% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.05% 6.56% 14.15% 33.24% 21.29% 39.37%

For the past year Intelsat S.A. has weaker performance than Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intelsat S.A.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â‘last mileÂ’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companyÂ’s network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.