Comparing of Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Since Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 5 -1.96 13.91M -0.26 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Demonstrates Intellicheck Inc. and Progress Software Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 297,692,933.27% -30.9% -27.4% Progress Software Corporation 112,442,631.31% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Intellicheck Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Progress Software Corporation on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Intellicheck Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intellicheck Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Progress Software Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus target price and a 28.74% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares and 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Intellicheck Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.