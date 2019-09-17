Comparing of Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Its Peers

We are comparing Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Intellicheck Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.90% -27.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Intellicheck Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Intellicheck Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 157.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intellicheck Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Intellicheck Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellicheck Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Intellicheck Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.