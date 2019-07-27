Comparing of Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 19.36 N/A -0.26 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 6.93 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Intellicheck Inc. and Dropbox Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intellicheck Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intellicheck Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 33.98% and its average price target is $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellicheck Inc. and Dropbox Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.3% and 56.4%. 22.42% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats Dropbox Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.