Comparing of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Since Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.70 N/A -1.96 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10.13, while its potential upside is 221.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.