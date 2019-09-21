Comparing of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 4.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.