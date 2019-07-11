Comparing of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.80 N/A -1.96 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 31.07 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.