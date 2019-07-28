Comparing of Intel Corporation (INTC) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel Corporation 50 3.28 N/A 4.36 10.46 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 16 2.28 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intel Corporation and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Intel Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s 2.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intel Corporation. Its rival MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.6 respectively. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intel Corporation and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel Corporation 3 1 6 2.60 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

The average target price of Intel Corporation is $53.9, with potential upside of 4.48%. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 average target price and a -21.32% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Intel Corporation is looking more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.4% of Intel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intel Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intel Corporation -7.35% -18.94% -9.61% -5.18% -16.9% -2.79% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. -8.37% -12.39% -17.24% -10.7% -37.88% -1.1%

For the past year MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Intel Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Intel Corporation beats MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various market, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.