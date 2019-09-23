Comparing of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) and Its Peers

As CATV Systems company, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.04% of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.76% of all CATV Systems’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Integrated Media Technology Limited has 88% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology Limited N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 2.00 2.36

The competitors have a potential upside of 81.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s competitors beat Integrated Media Technology Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.