Comparing of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) and Its Peers

As CATV Systems company, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.04% of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.76% of all CATV Systems’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Integrated Media Technology Limited has 88% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|169.09%
|10.87%
|3.31%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|391.66M
|231.62M
|57.94
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.67
|2.00
|2.36
The competitors have a potential upside of 81.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0.6%
|-16.63%
|-42.4%
|11.12%
|-44.69%
|16.8%
|Industry Average
|0.83%
|7.25%
|16.86%
|25.94%
|37.70%
|37.00%
For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Integrated Media Technology Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Integrated Media Technology Limited’s competitors beat Integrated Media Technology Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.