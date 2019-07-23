Comparing of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 33 48.41 N/A -5.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -100.00% for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $7.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. About 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.