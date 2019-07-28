Comparing of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -55.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$7.75 is the consensus target price of INSYS Therapeutics Inc., with a potential downside of -100.00%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the data delivered earlier, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has -66.00% weaker performance while INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.