Comparing of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 1 of the 1 factors.