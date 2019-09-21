Comparing of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.32%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
