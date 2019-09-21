Comparing of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.