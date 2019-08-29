Comparing of Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 109 14.08 N/A 0.22 569.17 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 4.06 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insulet Corporation and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Volatility and Risk

Insulet Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Insulet Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Insulet Corporation and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insulet Corporation has a consensus price target of $138.67, and a -9.07% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.8% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Insulet Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23%

For the past year Insulet Corporation had bullish trend while Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.