Comparing of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)

Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries Inc. 20 2.70 18.29M 0.89 22.00 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 2.25M 1.57 1.58

Demonstrates Insteel Industries Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Insteel Industries Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Insteel Industries Inc. is currently more expensive than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insteel Industries Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries Inc. 92,280,524.72% 6.8% 5.3% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 65,158,842.78% 10.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Insteel Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.5 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insteel Industries Inc. Its rival Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. Insteel Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insteel Industries Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 0.4%. Insiders owned 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 100% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insteel Industries Inc. -4.78% -7.62% -4.6% -10.75% -51.74% -19.65% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -3.76% 24.15% 22.23% 35.68% -4.5% 83.93%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Insteel Industries Inc. beats Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.