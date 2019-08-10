Comparing of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 5 1.04 N/A -16.64 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.28 N/A 0.49 108.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InspireMD Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.88. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 0.4 beta and it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InspireMD Inc. Its rival Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered InspireMD Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Orthofix Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 consensus price target and a 30.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InspireMD Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of InspireMD Inc. shares. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance while Orthofix Medical Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats InspireMD Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.