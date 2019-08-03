Comparing of Insperity Inc. (NSP) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Both Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 121 1.03 N/A 3.89 27.35 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insperity Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insperity Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Insperity Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. InnerWorkings Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insperity Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival InnerWorkings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Insperity Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Insperity Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insperity Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.36% and an $143 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, InnerWorkings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year Insperity Inc. had bullish trend while InnerWorkings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.