Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

We are contrasting Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.23 N/A -4.28 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.65 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.76 beta indicates that Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival XOMA Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. XOMA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and XOMA Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 170.69%. Competitively the average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 50.12% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.