Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 1.98M -13.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Insmed Incorporated and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 461,661,891.12% -130.1% -51% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 121,502,209.13% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 64.20% at a $30 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.