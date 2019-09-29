Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 462,722,573.23% -130.1% -51% XBiotech Inc. 287,442,922.37% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Insmed Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Insmed Incorporated is $30, with potential upside of 64.20%. Competitively the consensus price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 26.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats XBiotech Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.