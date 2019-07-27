Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 27 64.22 N/A -4.22 0.00 uniQure N.V. 57 276.87 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. uniQure N.V. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Insmed Incorporated and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 96.01% and an $45.2 consensus target price. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 23.55% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.8% respectively. 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Insmed Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.