Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|27
|64.22
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|57
|276.87
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Volatility & Risk
Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. uniQure N.V. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
Insmed Incorporated and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 96.01% and an $45.2 consensus target price. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 23.55% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.8% respectively. 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than uniQure N.V.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats Insmed Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.