Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.03 N/A -4.28 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.76 beta. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 88.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.5. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 333.44% and its average target price is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Insmed Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.