Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology companies, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|27
|60.07
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
6.5 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Insmed Incorporated has a 109.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.2.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
About 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.