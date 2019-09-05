Comparing of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 24.78 N/A -4.28 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 127.54%. Competitively the consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 46.33% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.