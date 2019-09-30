Comparing of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) and National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Both Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) and National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) are Marketing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems Inc. 1 0.00 6.40M 0.01 108.00 National CineMedia Inc. 8 -2.81 49.54M 0.29 24.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. National CineMedia Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Insignia Systems Inc. is presently more expensive than National CineMedia Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems Inc. 634,228,520.46% 0.9% 0.6% National CineMedia Inc. 629,479,034.31% -8.1% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Insignia Systems Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National CineMedia Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insignia Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National CineMedia Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Insignia Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National CineMedia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insignia Systems Inc. and National CineMedia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National CineMedia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, National CineMedia Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 19.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insignia Systems Inc. and National CineMedia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 96.2% respectively. Insignia Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of National CineMedia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insignia Systems Inc. 4.85% -5.26% -16.92% -9.24% -34.15% -27.52% National CineMedia Inc. 2.15% 6.59% 2.74% 3.34% -13.7% 9.88%

For the past year Insignia Systems Inc. has -27.52% weaker performance while National CineMedia Inc. has 9.88% stronger performance.

Summary

National CineMedia Inc. beats Insignia Systems Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies related to the impulse retail system. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.