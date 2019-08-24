Comparing of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.92
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2949.06
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Insight Select Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Insight Select Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.
