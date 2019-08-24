Comparing of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.92 N/A 0.82 24.29 Mmtec Inc. 7 2949.06 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insight Select Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insight Select Income Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.