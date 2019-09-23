Comparing of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

Since Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.25 N/A 0.82 24.29 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 highlights Insight Select Income Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Insight Select Income Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than MFS California Municipal Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insight Select Income Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 36.33%. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats MFS California Municipal Fund.