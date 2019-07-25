Comparing of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

As Asset Management businesses, Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.82 N/A -0.08 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insight Select Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Insight Select Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.