Comparing of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.59
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.67
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
Table 1 demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 6.68% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund.
