Comparing of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.59 N/A -0.08 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.67 N/A 0.36 39.81

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 6.68% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund.