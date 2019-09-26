Comparing of Inseego Corp. (INSG) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

This is a contrast between Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.96 N/A -0.11 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 2.57 N/A 7.83 26.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inseego Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.44 shows that Inseego Corp. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zebra Technologies Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Zebra Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Inseego Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Inseego Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Zebra Technologies Corporation is $217.5, which is potential 4.39% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inseego Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 90.1%. 0.7% are Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year Inseego Corp. has weaker performance than Zebra Technologies Corporation

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.