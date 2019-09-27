Comparing of Inpixon (INPX) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon N/A 0.00 13.41M 16.88 0.02 Shopify Inc. 359 9.66 100.44M -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Inpixon and Shopify Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inpixon and Shopify Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 7,819,241,982.51% 0% 0% Shopify Inc. 28,002,676.48% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Inpixon has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inpixon is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Inpixon and Shopify Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65

Shopify Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $336 average target price and a 10.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.2% of Inpixon shares and 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares. Competitively, Shopify Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Inpixon had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.