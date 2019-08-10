Comparing of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi Corporation 48 9.23 N/A -2.17 0.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 21 1.21 N/A 1.29 16.73

Table 1 highlights Inphi Corporation and ON Semiconductor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi Corporation 0.00% -25.6% -10.7% ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Inphi Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. In other hand, ON Semiconductor Corporation has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inphi Corporation is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, ON Semiconductor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Inphi Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Inphi Corporation and ON Semiconductor Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 1 9 2.82

Inphi Corporation has a consensus price target of $55.17, and a -14.58% downside potential. Meanwhile, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s consensus price target is $25.59, while its potential upside is 49.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ON Semiconductor Corporation seems more appealing than Inphi Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Inphi Corporation shares and 98.26% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares. 2.6% are Inphi Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ON Semiconductor Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inphi Corporation -3.54% 12.19% 25.94% 56.55% 88.51% 87.28% ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28%

For the past year Inphi Corporation has stronger performance than ON Semiconductor Corporation

Summary

ON Semiconductor Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Inphi Corporation.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.