Comparing of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 424.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 41.4% respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.