Comparing of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.90 N/A -0.99 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 377.06% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.4. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 123.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.