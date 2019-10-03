Comparing of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 95.32M -0.99 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4,163,536,297.72% -98.8% -61.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 161,683,562.17% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta and it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.