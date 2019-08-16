Comparing of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.74 N/A -0.99 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.11 beta which makes it 111.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 345.40% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $10.4. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 62.97% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.