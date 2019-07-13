Comparing of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been rivals in the Healthcare Information Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.94 N/A -0.21 0.00 Evolent Health Inc. 14 0.90 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6% Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7%

Volatility & Risk

Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. In other hand, Evolent Health Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Evolent Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Evolent Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -4.55% at a $14.25 consensus target price. Evolent Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.75 consensus target price and a 209.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Evolent Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Evolent Health Inc. shares. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, Evolent Health Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69% Evolent Health Inc. 0.14% 5.57% -17.33% -43.55% -24.76% -28.72%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Evolent Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc. beats Evolent Health Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.