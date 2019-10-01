Comparing of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. 16 4.45 70.39M -0.21 0.00 Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 22 1.37 13.08M 1.21 21.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 427,902,735.56% -4.5% -1.6% Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 58,236,865.54% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. From a competition point of view, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Inovalon Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 22.03% at a $20 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 10.57%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Inovalon Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 88.4%. Insiders held 4.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. -0.33% 4.17% 12.78% 6.08% 48.51% 5.78% Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc. beats Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.