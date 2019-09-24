Comparing of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

We will be comparing the differences between InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2 2.24 N/A -1.25 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.87 N/A 0.88 17.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s potential upside is 10.36% and its consensus target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares and 60.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s share held by insiders are 77.94%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.34% -0.66% -5.63% -9.58% -9.04% -3.82% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17%

For the past year InnSuites Hospitality Trust had bearish trend while Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 9 factors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns and operates hotels. The company also provides management services for 9 hotels, and trademark license services for 11 hotels. As of January 31, 2010, it owned and operated 5 hotels with an aggregate of 843 suites in Arizona, southern California, and New Mexico under the name InnSuites Hotels. The company also involves in various operations incidental to the operation of hotels, such as the operation of restaurants and meeting/banquet room rentals. InnSuites Hospitality Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.