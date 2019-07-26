Comparing of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 4.35 N/A 3.52 4.18 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 2.46% respectively. About 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.