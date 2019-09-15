Comparing of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.45 N/A 3.37 3.52 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Innoviva Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

42.5 and 42.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synthorx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.