Comparing of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

We are contrasting Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.45 N/A 3.52 4.18 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.51 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Innoviva Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.72 shows that Innoviva Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 66 while its Current Ratio is 66. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Innoviva Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 85.34% and its consensus price target is $18.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has stronger performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.