Comparing of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. has 80.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Innoviva Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 91.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Innoviva Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. N/A 15 4.18 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Innoviva Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Innoviva Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Innoviva Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Innoviva Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Innoviva Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 66 and a Quick Ratio of 66. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Innoviva Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Innoviva Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Innoviva Inc.’s rivals beat Innoviva Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.